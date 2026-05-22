MENAFN - Swissinfo) In countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh, a democratic awakening is palpable. Meanwhile, Viktor Orbán recently lost the election in Hungary. Do these different local developments mean that a trend reversal and a democratic awakening could now be on the horizon elsewhere in the world? We hear from a protest researcher, a dictatorships expert, and a Swiss-Hungarian who lived through the 1956 uprising. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: How do autocracies and dictatorships come to an end? This content was published on May 22, 2026 - 09:00 12 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

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My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

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Deutsch de Wie enden Autokratien und Diktaturen? Original Read more: Wie enden Autokratien und Diktat Français fr Comment les autocraties et dictatures s'achèvent-elles? Read more: Comment les autocraties et dictatures s'achèvent-e Português pt Jovens lideram nova onda democrática em vários países Read more: Jovens lideram nova onda democrática em vários pa 日本語 ja 独裁政治の終わらせ方 Read more: 独裁政治の Русский ru Как умирают диктатуры и автократии? Read more: Как умирают диктатуры и автокр

Benjamin von Wyl (text), Vera Leysinger (picture editor)

Young people are bringing down governments in the name of democracy. This isn't taking place in the hopeful post-Cold War era, but in the hard-edged 2020s, as strongmen like Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin dominate global politics.

Prathit Singh is observing such youth-led democratic movements in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.“My interest was piqued when it started in Bangladesh,” says Singh, programme officer youth and democracy at Interpeace, a Geneva-based peacebuilding organisation. He says this awakening is no longer just regional, but a global trend.“Similar movements started in East Africa and Latin America,” he notes.

Indeed, youth-led anti-government protests have shaken Kenya and Mozambique in recent years, while in South America, student-led protest movements in Chile and anti-establishment mobilisations in Colombia helped drive major political shifts.

For Singh, the South Asia protests differ from earlier democratic movements because those in power, such as Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, described themselves and their governments as democratic. Young protesters demanded that those in power adhere to their own standards.

>> When does a country cease to be a democracy? Read our article on this complex question:

More More When is a democracy no longer a democracy?

This content was published on Apr 16, 2026 Beyond Switzerland's borders, democracy is under pressure. But with gradual decay as much the cause as violent coups, it's not always clear when, or if, it really“ends”.

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