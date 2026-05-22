Erdogan Tells Trump Tehran-Washington Issues Can Be Resolved

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) Kabul (Pajhwok): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone call with US President Donald Trump, welcomed the extension of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and said that differences between Tehran and Washington can be resolved, according to reports.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the Turkish presidency, that Erdogan held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

According to the report, Erdogan welcomed the extension of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and said he believes the disputes between the two sides can be resolved.

Erdogan described renewed stability in Syria as an“important gain” for the region and also urged steps to prevent the situation in Lebanon from worsening amid continued fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Trump, meanwhile, said he had a“very good” phone call with Erdogan, adding that the two leaders have a strong relationship.

He said:“He's (Erdogan) been, I think, very much of an ally. Some people doubt that, but I think he's been a great ally.”

The Turkish presidency noted that the two leaders also discussed bilateral relations.

“Isn't it nice to have relationships with some very tough people? He's a tough guy, and I have a relationship with him that nobody else has,” Trump said.

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