“Porcelain On The Silk Road: In Pursuit Of Craft” Cultural Exploration Event Held In Tongchuan, Shaanxi

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Tongchuan, China- On May 18, International Museum Day, a cultural exploration event themed“Porcelain on the Silk Road: In Pursuit of Craft” was held in Tongchuan, Shaanxi. Foreign video blogger Li Cheng and Chinese culture enthusiast Karolina visited the Yaozhou Kiln Museum, aiming to trace the spirit of porcelain through its artistry and explore the millennium-old legacy of Yaozhou porcelain, while witnessing how China's intangible cultural heritage continues to thrive through generations of preservation.

Yaozhou porcelain, produced in Tongchuan, boasts a history of more than a thousand years. Once exported overseas along the ancient Silk Road, it has long served as a symbol of China's cultural exchange with the world. Its carved-decoration technique is especially renowned-vertical knife incisions for line work and oblique blade carving for clay trimming, which requires remarkable precision and skill. Having been lost for over 800 years, the craftsmanship was revived through a three-year endeavor by Mr. Li Guozhen, a leading authority in Chinese ceramic science, and his disciple, Mr. Meng Shufeng, a master of Chinese arts and crafts and a national-level representative inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage project of Yaozhou kiln ceramic firing techniques. Their achievement is a landmark example of the revival of famed Chinese porcelain. The beauty of Yaozhou porcelain lies in its resonant clarity, warm coloration, and olive-toned glaze. Crafted with distinctive raw materials, kilns, and firing techniques, it unites the elegance of the Tang and Song dynasties, the spirit of the Silk Road, and the devotion of master artisans. Embodying imperial elegance and the warmth of everyday life, Yaozhou porcelain carries forward a millennium of craftsmanship and Eastern aesthetics.

This year's International Museum Day centers on the theme“Museums uniting a divided world.” During their visit to the Yaozhou Kiln Museum, Li Cheng and Karolina listened to the clear ring of the porcelain and learned about the kiln traditions passed down for centuries. Deeply moved by the experience, they remarked with admiration: Yaozhou porcelain is purely China. It is more than a piece of porcelain; it reflects the depth and quiet refinement of Chinese civilization.

Each piece of porcelain carries the legacy of a thousand years, fostering shared understanding across civilizations. From ancient imperial courts to distant Silk Road destinations, from the warmth of everyday life to contemporary cultural inheritance, Yaozhou porcelain continues to serve, through its understated elegance, as a cultural bridge connecting past and present and linking China with the world, and it demonstrates the enduring vitality of China's intangible cultural heritage.