Haaland Leads Norway 26-Man World Cup Squad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Oslo, Norway: Norway's national football team announced its 26-man squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, with Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland leading the roster.

Having participated in the World Cup three times in 1938, 1994 and 1998, Norway finished the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with eight wins out of eight and an astonishing record of 37 goals scored.

Besides Haaland, head coach Stale Solbakken also called up Arsenal's midfielder Martin Odegaard, Atletico Madrid's target man Alexander Sorloth, RB Leipzig's starlet Antonio Nusa and Jens Petter Hauge who has shown fine form for Bodo/Glimt.

According to the schedule, Norway will kick off its Group I campaign with Iraq, followed by a match against Senegal, before an eye-catching clash with France.

Norway's World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David Moller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth

