Best Haier Acs To Upgrade Home Cooling In India In 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Haier has quietly become one of the most feature-rich AC brands in India in 2026, offering a wide range of feature-rich split ACs designed for different room sizes, climates, and budgets. The brand combines advanced technologies like Frost Self-Clean, HEXA Inverter compressors, HD anti-bacterial filtration, Hyper PCB protection, AI climate control, and Wi-Fi connectivity to deliver efficient cooling, improved air quality, and long-term durability. From affordable 3-star inverter ACs to premium 5-star smart cooling solutions, Haier continues to cater to modern Indian households seeking reliable performance during intense summer conditions.



Make your home appliance purchase more affordable with the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan



During the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, shoppers can purchase their preferred Haier AC at a highly competitive price, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by cooling capacity, star rating, and key features, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.



Top Haier AC models available this summer

Haier's top AC models in India combine efficient cooling, inverter technology, and competitive pricing, making them reliable options for households seeking comfort during peak heat.



Haier 1 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Compressor Split AC White

Price: Rs. 32,200 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,450 per month

Why it works: The Dual Inverter compressor and 7-in-1 Intelli-Convertible modes deliver consistent, energy-efficient cooling for small rooms. Frost Self-Clean and HD anti-bacterial filtration keep indoor air quality high with minimal maintenance effort.

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC White

Price: Rs. 35,000 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,789/month

Why it works: A reliable mid-range option for medium rooms that brings Haier's core cooling features including Frost Self-Clean, HD filtration, and Hyper PCB protection at one of the most competitive price points in the 1.5-ton AC segment.

Haier 1 Ton 5 Star Split AC White

Price: Rs. 37,700 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,743/month

Why it works: The 5-star BEE rating combined with 7-in-1 Intelli-Convertible modes makes this the most energy-efficient 1-ton Haier AC available this summer. The right choice for small rooms where the AC runs for extended hours daily.

Haier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC White

Price: Rs. 38,600 | EMI starting from: Rs. 2,746/month

Why it works: Triple Inverter technology and AI Climate Control with Wi-Fi connectivity set this model apart in the 1.5-ton range. Suited for medium rooms in smart homes where remote operation and automated cooling are a priority.

Haier 1.6 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Gold

Price: Rs. 47,700 | EMI starting from: Rs. 3,428/month

Why it works: The HEXA Inverter compressor, 5-star rating, AI climate control, and Wi-Fi make this the most comprehensively specified model in the lineup. The right choice for large rooms and buyers who want Haier's best technology with the lowest long-term running costs.



Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

How to buy a Haier AC from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of a new Haier AC into monthly instalments makes the upgrade far more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to get started:



Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Haier AC models by cooling capacity, star rating, and features before visiting a store.

Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

Find a partner store: Check shortlisted models at 1.5 lakh+ stores across 4,000+ cities.

Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating tonnage, star rating, and smart features.

Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card or Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.

Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed instantly, and the Haier AC can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers and exclusive deals during the Bajaj Finance Summer Sale, now is the right time to bring home a Haier AC before the peak of summer arrives.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.



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