Drone Attack Damages Hospital And Sparks Fire At Industrial Site In Mykolaiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regional military administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the regional military administration, the fire was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties.

Russian drone strikes near shopping center in

Also yesterday, the Russian army attacked the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv district ten times with FPV drones. There were no casualties in this incident either.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 22, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 124 Shahed,“Gerbera,”“Italmas,” and“Parody” drones.