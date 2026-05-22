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Notification On Apranga APB Chairman Of The Board Change
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Apranga APB informs that at the meeting of the newly elected Board of the Company held on 20 May 2026, Vidas Lazickas was elected as the Chairman of the Board. Vidas Lazickas assumes the duties of the Chairman of the Board as of the date of this decision. He has been a member of the Board since 2011.
Rimantas Perveneckas
Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Director
+370 5 2390801
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