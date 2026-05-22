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2026 European Inspiring Workplaces Announced
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ●World's #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards
●Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Troxy in London
Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across Europe, recognising the Top 30 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.
Since 2014, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.
This year's winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.
Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented:“Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organisations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.
Our 2026 winners across Europe are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”
The Europe Top 30 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:
1EverHelp
2Capi Money
3PagerDuty
4=Equativ
4=N-iX
5SurveyMonkey
6GlobalLogic
7Triodos Bank
8=Norgine
8=Business Press
9=Xalient
9=OneStream Software
10YouScan
11Flaconi GmBH
12Maneuvre
13ÖBB
14Philip Morris International
15Intelcia
16Accedia
17Concentrix
18UPSTARS
19=Foundever
19=Swift
20Hatch
21Colliers
22=Hitachi Energy
22=COS Europe
23TELUS Digital
24=TTEC
24=TEAM LEWIS
25Bobcat EMEA
26Burson
27DiscoverCars
28ARRISE
29MacPaw
30TaskUs
Organisation size categories
Organisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:
Enterprise (5000+ employees)
The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Concentrix
.ÖBB
.Intelcia
.Philip Morris International
#1 Enterprise Organisation: GlobalLogic
Large Organisation (500 – 4999 employees)
The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Equativ
.N-iX
.PagerDuty
.SurveyMonkey
#1 Large Organisation: EverHelp
Medium Organisation (50 – 499 employees)
The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Accedia
.Hatch
.YouScan
.Xalient
#1 Medium Organisation: Capi Money
Small Organisations (0 – 49 employees)
The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners: Maneuvre
#1 Small Organisation: Business Press
Best-in-Class Special Recognition
At Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.
The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose
.Bobcat
.BPRESS
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.Norgine
.Philip Morris International
.Triodos Bank
Inspiring Leadership
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.Philip Morris International
Inspiring Inclusion & Belonging
.Bobcat
.Equativ
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.ÖBB
Inspiring Wellbeing
.BPRESS
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.GlobalLogic
.Intelcia
.Upstars
.Youscan
Inspiring Employee Voice
.Bobcat
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.Intelcia
Inspiring Employee Experience
.BPRESS
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.Intelcia
.Philip Morris International
.TTEC
.Upstars
Being Named a Winner
Organisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.
Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.
The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.
Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact...
About Inspiring Workplaces Group
The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirstTM and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.
Certified PeopleFirstTM is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.
Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.
Learn more at
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
●Announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Troxy in London
Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), today proudly announces the winners of its 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards across Europe, recognising the Top 30 organisations that are leading with PeopleFirst cultures built on trust, purpose and belonging.
Since 2014, Inspiring Workplaces has been honouring organisations that go beyond policies and programmes to create environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. These are workplaces where culture is not just an initiative but a strategic driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.
This year's winners represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve in a complex and rapidly evolving world of work. From fostering inclusive environments to prioritising wellbeing and amplifying employee voice, these organisations are setting a new standard for leadership and workplace experience across the region.
Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented:“Workplaces are changing at an unprecedented pace, with AI accelerating transformation across every industry. In times of constant change, organisations need more than strategy and technology alone. They need cultures that help people adapt, grow and perform.
Our 2026 winners across Europe are leading by example. They are proving that when businesses put PeopleFirst and build cultures based on trust, inclusion and belonging, they create the resilience and agility needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving world of work.”
The Europe Top 30 Inspiring Workplaces in 2026, in ranking order:
1EverHelp
2Capi Money
3PagerDuty
4=Equativ
4=N-iX
5SurveyMonkey
6GlobalLogic
7Triodos Bank
8=Norgine
8=Business Press
9=Xalient
9=OneStream Software
10YouScan
11Flaconi GmBH
12Maneuvre
13ÖBB
14Philip Morris International
15Intelcia
16Accedia
17Concentrix
18UPSTARS
19=Foundever
19=Swift
20Hatch
21Colliers
22=Hitachi Energy
22=COS Europe
23TELUS Digital
24=TTEC
24=TEAM LEWIS
25Bobcat EMEA
26Burson
27DiscoverCars
28ARRISE
29MacPaw
30TaskUs
Organisation size categories
Organisations entered based upon the size/type of organisation. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are:
Enterprise (5000+ employees)
The Top Enterprise Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Concentrix
.ÖBB
.Intelcia
.Philip Morris International
#1 Enterprise Organisation: GlobalLogic
Large Organisation (500 – 4999 employees)
The Top Large Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Equativ
.N-iX
.PagerDuty
.SurveyMonkey
#1 Large Organisation: EverHelp
Medium Organisation (50 – 499 employees)
The Top Medium Inspiring Workplaces winners listed in alphabetical order are:
.Accedia
.Hatch
.YouScan
.Xalient
#1 Medium Organisation: Capi Money
Small Organisations (0 – 49 employees)
The Top Small Inspiring Workplaces winners: Maneuvre
#1 Small Organisation: Business Press
Best-in-Class Special Recognition
At Inspiring Workplaces, we recognise that organisations often excel in different areas of building a PeopleFirst culture. As part of the awards process, entrants had the opportunity to be considered for special recognition across each of the six key elements.
The organisations below achieved standout scores and have been recognised as best-in-class in these specific areas of creating a PeopleFirst organisation.
Listed in alphabetical order:
Inspiring Culture and Purpose
.Bobcat
.BPRESS
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.Norgine
.Philip Morris International
.Triodos Bank
Inspiring Leadership
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.Philip Morris International
Inspiring Inclusion & Belonging
.Bobcat
.Equativ
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.ÖBB
Inspiring Wellbeing
.BPRESS
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.GlobalLogic
.Intelcia
.Upstars
.Youscan
Inspiring Employee Voice
.Bobcat
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.Intelcia
Inspiring Employee Experience
.BPRESS
.Everhelp
.Flaconi
.Intelcia
.Philip Morris International
.TTEC
.Upstars
Being Named a Winner
Organisations entered by sharing their PeopleFirst story through a rigorous submission process based on six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Employee Voice and Employee Experience.
Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, with scores determining the official rankings.
The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards
If you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region and find out more information on entering.
Deadline to enter the 2027 Awards is February 24, 2027.
Sponsorship
There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact...
About Inspiring Workplaces Group
The Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirstTM and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.
Certified PeopleFirstTM is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.
Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.
Learn more at
Visit our Company LinkedIn Page
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