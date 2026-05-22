Suvarna Keralam SK-53 Result Today (May 22, 2026): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Draw At 3 PM

The Kerala Lottery Department is set to announce the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-53 lottery today, Friday, May 22, 2026. The draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Participants in this popular lottery stand a chance to win significant cash prizes. The first prize is a whopping Rs 1 crore, followed by Rs 30 lakh for the second prize and Rs 5 lakh for the third prize. Several other prize categories are also part of the draw, offering multiple winning opportunities.

To maintain transparency and fairness, the entire process will be supervised by an independent panel of officials. The complete list of winning numbers will be released shortly after the draw.

Prize Breakdown:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 30 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

7th Prize: Rs 500

8th Prize: Rs 200

9th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000

The winning numbers for all categories, including the jackpot, will be updated once officially announced.

How to Check Results: Participants can check the Suvarna Keralam SK-53 results through the official Kerala Lottery Department website or via authorised result publications after 3 PM. It is advised to verify results only through official sources to avoid misinformation.