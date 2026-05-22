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GT Vs CSK Highlights: Shubman Gill & Sudharsan Knock Chennai OUT IPL 2026


2026-05-22 03:45:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gujarat Titans delivered a complete masterclass to crush Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in a one-sided IPL 2026 clash at Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler powered GT to a massive 229, before Siraj, Rashid and Rabada ripped apart CSK's batting. The defeat officially knocked CSK out of the IPL 2026 playoffs race.

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AsiaNet News

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