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US Wants Bigger Energy Deal With India Marco Rubio Hails India Partnership


2026-05-22 03:45:30
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wants to sell 'as much energy as India will buy' as he pushed for stronger energy ties with New Delhi ahead of his India visit. Rubio also revealed that Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodríguez is expected to visit India next week for oil discussions.

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