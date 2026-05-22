Anil Agarwal's Makes Bold Bihar Call, Demands New IPL Franchise For State

Patna: Top businessman and Vedanta Resources Chairman, Anil Agarwal, has called for an Indian Premier League (IPL) team from Bihar. He said that Bihar has a lot of cricketing talent and deserves its own team, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders. He shared his thoughts in a post on X.

Agarwal's post specifically mentioned the achievements of players like Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who come from Bihar. "Don't you think a fantastic state like Bihar should have its own team, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders?" he asked. "Bihar's soil has given the country many great cricketers.

But one thing always bothers me; why hasn't our Bihar gotten the recognition it deserves in cricket?" he wrote. Anil Agarwal pointed out that players from Bihar have already made a name for themselves in world cricket. He mentioned Patna-born Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, and Sakib Hussain from Gopalganj, who are all representing Bihar in this year's IPL. Agarwal said he hopes for a day when young athletes from Bihar don't have to move to other states to build their careers.

क्या आपको नहीं लगता Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians और Kolkata Knight Riders की तरह बेमिसाल बिहार की भी एक टीम होनी चाहिए?बिहार की मिट्टी ने देश को बहुत से बेहतरीन क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी दिए हैं।पटना में जन्मे ईशान किशन ने सबसे कम गेंदों में ODI double century लगाई। समस्तीपुर... twitter/bgScCh40Zd

- Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) May 22, 2026

"It's my biggest dream that Bihar's youth get every chance to shine in all fields, and that our players get world-class infrastructure, training, and support right here in Bihar," he shared. "I am fully confident that if our kids get the right motivation and facilities, the team from Bihar will become the best in the world," Agarwal added.

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