Uzbekistan And France Explore Deeper Economic And Social Partnership
The issues were addressed during talks between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Qo'chqorov and France's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Walid Fouque.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting new mutually beneficial initiatives across key sectors.
The discussions focused in particular on cooperation in the development of transport infrastructure and public transport systems, as well as the introduction of modern and sustainable transport solutions.
The sides also considered measures to improve municipal infrastructure, including the modernization of water supply systems and wastewater management, as well as the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and improved access to modern medical services.--
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