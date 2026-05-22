Raman Spectroscopy Market Size To Grow USD 1.20 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market size of the U.S. Raman Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 0.82 billion in 2025 and will further grow up to USD 1.53 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 6.48%. The factors driving the growth of this market include increased R&D expenditures in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry; quality control of semiconductors; and funding from the government in buying laboratory instrumentation equipment. Similarly, the size of the Europe Raman Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 0.36 billion in 2025 and will increase further to reach USD 0.72 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 7.18%. The drivers influencing the growth of this market include portable spectroscopy systems' increased adoption, increased demand from pharmaceuticals for quality control purposes, and artificial intelligence in spectroscopy analysis. Austin, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raman Spectroscopy Market Size & Growth Outlook: According to the SNS Insider,“The Raman Spectroscopy Market Size was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% over 2026–2035.” Increasing Demand for Non-Destructive Molecular Analysis Across Different Applications Boost Market Growth Globally The rise in demand for Raman Spectroscopy is largely due to the requirement of non-destructive identification methodologies. The benefits that come with Raman Spectroscopy include the ability to analyze samples without preparation and also perform sample analysis inside the container. This makes Raman Spectroscopy highly suitable for the pharmaceutical, food safety, forensic sciences, and other industries. There have been several advancements in the domain of Raman Spectroscopy including the addition of miniaturization technology and artificial intelligence-based analysis methods, which offer cost-effective solutions that do not require skilled manpower. Raman Spectroscopy Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: 1.20 Billion

Market Size by 2035: 2.50 Billion

CAGR: 7.51% during 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024 Get a Sample Report of Raman Spectroscopy Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Renishaw plc

Horiba Ltd.

Mettler-Toledo International

Agilent Technologies Inc.

B&W Tek Inc.

Kaiser Optical Systems

WITec GmbH

Ocean Insight

Smiths Detection

JASCO Inc.

Metrohm AG

Rigaku Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Anton Paar

PerkinElmer

Wasatch Photonics

SciAps TSI Incorporated Raman Spectroscopy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Instrument (Microscopy Raman, Portable & Handheld Raman, Benchtop Raman, Others)

. By Technology (Dispersive Raman, FT-Raman, SERS, TERS, Transmission Raman, Others)

. By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Monitoring, Forensics, Materials Science, Semiconductors, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Instrument

The Microscopy Raman category was the market leader in 2025 due to their high spatial resolution, critical for analyzing nanomaterials, semiconductors, drug dosage forms, and cellular biology applications. The Portable & Handheld Raman spectroscopy category is projected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing adoption for pharmaceutical drug validation at points of care and narcotics detection by law enforcement agencies globally.

By Technology

The Tip-Enhanced Raman Scattering (TERS) technology was the most dominant segment holding a 59% share in 2025 as it enables high resolution at the nano level for the detection of a molecule and chemical analysis on surfaces. FT-Raman (Fourier Transform Raman) technology is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period as this technology allows overcoming the challenge posed by background fluorescence through near infrared excitation.

By Application

The Pharmaceuticals category holds the biggest application market share due to the importance of the Raman technique in analyzing the composition of pharmaceutical compounds. The fastest CAGR growth for the period between 2026 and 2035 will be recorded by the Life Sciences category due to its use in different applications, such as cancer cell identification, tissue imagery, protein structure determination, and pathogen detection.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to experience the highest CAGR growth rate over the forecast period owing to developments within the industries of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and semiconductors. The U.S. has strong backing from research institutes including NIH and NSF for research in spectroscopy, heavy spending in pharmaceuticals manufacturing, and some major instrument manufacturers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bruker, and Renishaw.

The Asia-Pacific Region is the biggest market globally for the Raman Spectroscopy system due to its dominance in the production of semiconductors, growth in the ability to produce pharmaceutical products, and considerable financial assistance offered by the government to the research institutes using such systems.

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Recent Developments:



2026: Renishaw introduced TRRS technology in the inVia confocal Raman microscope system, which allows for better fluorescence rejection and enhanced sensitivity in chemical analysis in fields such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and advanced materials. 2025: Renishaw launched the Strada Intelligent Raman Microscope featuring AI-assisted spectral interpretation, automated optimization, and high-speed Raman imaging capabilities designed to improve laboratory productivity and precision analytical workflows.

Exclusive Sections of the Raman Spectroscopy Market Report (The USPs):



PRICING ANALYSIS & FORECAST METRICS – helps you understand pricing trends across portable, benchtop, microscopy, AI-integrated, and handheld Raman systems along with future pricing forecasts and average selling price analysis.

PRICE BENCHMARKING & COMPETITIVE PRICING METRICS – helps you evaluate price benchmarking strategies adopted by key Raman spectroscopy companies based on product type, technology integration, and instrument performance.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & QUALITY STANDARDS METRICS – helps you analyze regulatory trends across major countries, environmental and food safety compliance requirements, and semiconductor quality control standards impacting Raman system adoption.

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth opportunities in AI-enabled Raman spectroscopy, handheld devices, automated analysis systems, and advanced industrial quality inspection technologies.

IMPORT-EXPORT & TRADE FLOW METRICS – helps you assess global import/export trends, identify major importing and exporting countries, and understand regional trade dynamics influencing Raman spectroscopy equipment demand. SUPPLY CHAIN & OPTICAL COMPONENT ANALYSIS METRICS – helps you identify supply chain dependencies, sourcing trends for optical components and spectroscopy equipment, and potential risks affecting manufacturing and distribution networks globally.

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