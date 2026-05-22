Successful Management Of High-Risk Pregnancy At SEHA's Corniche Hospital Ensures Safe Outcome For Mother And Baby

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Multidisciplinary Care and Rigorous Glycemic Control Key to Positive Results in Complex Type 1 Diabetes Case

Abu Dhabi, UAE, May 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the successful management of a high-risk pregnancy resulting in the safe delivery of a healthy baby to a mother with longstanding type 1 diabetes and associated vascular complications at SEHA's Corniche Hospital.

Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 16, the patient had experienced significant challenges in glycaemic control over the years, leading to retinal and renal complications. Such cases are associated with increased risks during pregnancy, including pre-eclampsia and intrauterine fetal demise.

Given the complexity of her condition, the patient was managed by a dedicated high-risk obstetrics and obstetric medicine team at SEHA's Corniche Hospital through a coordinated multidisciplinary model of care. Her management plan included personalised insulin dose optimisation, close monitoring in the diabetes clinic, structured nutritional support from dietitians and diabetes educators, and specialised fetal growth assessments through the Fetal Medicine Unit.

During the first trimester, the team closely monitored hypoglycaemic episodes associated with pregnancy-related nausea and vomiting. In later stages, clinical focus shifted toward preventing hyperglycaemia to preserve placental function and avoid excessive fetal growth. Through careful planning and strong patient engagement, she achieved excellent pre-conception glycaemic control, with an HbA1c of 5.8%, and successfully maintained optimal levels throughout pregnancy.

Although her antenatal course remained largely stable, delivery was electively planned at 36 weeks' gestation due to her pre-existing complications. The baby was delivered weighing 3.36 kg and is currently under the care of the hospital's neonatology team. Both mother and baby are in good health and progressing well.

Dr. Tadala Chitema Saukila, Obstetrics Consultant at SEHA's Corniche Hospital, said:“This case underscores the value of a comprehensive, patient-centred approach in managing complex pregnancies. When multidisciplinary teams collaborate closely and patients are fully engaged in their care, outcomes can be significantly improved even in high-risk situations.”

Dr. Nageena Mahmood, Consultant, Obstetric Medicine, added:“With rigorous monitoring and tailored interventions, women with high-risk pregnancies can achieve safe outcomes. Our coordinated approach ensures that potential complications are anticipated and proactively managed.”

Dr. Fathima Farook, Specialist, Obstetric Medicine, concluded:“Our experience in supporting women with type 1 diabetes during pregnancy demonstrates that with disciplined glycaemic control, successful maternal and neonatal outcomes are entirely achievable.”

This case reinforces that while type 1 diabetes presents considerable pregnancy risks, early planning, strict glycaemic control and coordinated multidisciplinary care can enable safe delivery and positive long-term health outcomes for both mother and child.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.