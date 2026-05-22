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Zoom Connects Conversations And Organizational Context Across AI Tools Through Expanded MCP Capabilities
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
To help solve this issue, Zoom today announced expanded capabilities for its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, extending Zoom conversation intelligence, agentic search, and platform capabilities into select third-party AI tools and workflows. With these updates, organizations can securely access Zoom AI Companion insights on platforms such as OpenAI's Codex, Anthropic's Claude, and others, bringing trusted organizational context into the AI systems teams rely on. “AI workflows become significantly more powerful when they can operate on real organizational context,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom.“Our expanded MCP capabilities make Zoom's conversation intelligence, collaboration history, and AI platform features accessible across AI ecosystems, enabling developers and organizations to build more context-aware workflows and experiences.” Zoom expanded MCP capabilities:
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New Zoom MCP capabilities combine conversation intelligence, enterprise data, and optimized retrieval, enabling AI tools to search, reason, and act faster within the context that drives work forward
To help solve this issue, Zoom today announced expanded capabilities for its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, extending Zoom conversation intelligence, agentic search, and platform capabilities into select third-party AI tools and workflows. With these updates, organizations can securely access Zoom AI Companion insights on platforms such as OpenAI's Codex, Anthropic's Claude, and others, bringing trusted organizational context into the AI systems teams rely on. “AI workflows become significantly more powerful when they can operate on real organizational context,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom.“Our expanded MCP capabilities make Zoom's conversation intelligence, collaboration history, and AI platform features accessible across AI ecosystems, enabling developers and organizations to build more context-aware workflows and experiences.” Zoom expanded MCP capabilities:
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Conversation intelligence across AI tools: Access Zoom meeting summaries, transcripts, recordings, notes, action items, and collaboration history directly within supported AI environments.
Agentic search across enterprise systems: Enable AI tools to reason across organizational context spanning Zoom Meetings, Chat, Phone, and Canvas, as well as Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, and more than 10 connected third-party platforms.
OpenAI Codex plugin for developer workflows: Bring meeting intelligence into coding environments to support documentation, task tracking, automation, and development workflows grounded in real meeting context.
My Notes intelligence across AI workflows: Surface notes, summaries, and action items across third-party AI platforms, helping personal collaboration context persist across tools and workflows.
Cross-platform organizational context: Combine conversation intelligence with enterprise systems and operational data to reduce fragmented searches across disconnected tools.
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