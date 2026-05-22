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E&, Cyber Security Council, And Open Innovation AI Launch The UAE Sovereign AI Platform For National-Scale Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, May, 2026: The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC), e& UAE, and Open Innovation AI (OI) today launched the UAE Sovereign AI Platform for national-scale infrastructure, an initiative delivering secure AI capabilities across national security, mission-critical operations, critical infrastructure, and classified government environments. The launch was announced at ISNR 2026 in Abu Dhabi, with the platform available for onboarding as of today.
The platform enables organisations to deploy and operate advanced AI technologies, including generative AI, large language models, AI agents, advanced analytics, and autonomous workflows, within fully UAE-controlled infrastructure designed for the highest levels of security, resilience, and regulatory compliance. At its core, the platform introduces a Sovereign AI Security Framework that validates, governs, and monitors AI models, agents, applications, and workflows before deployment into sensitive environments. The framework is designed to address emerging national security challenges associated with AI adoption.
The platform enables organisations to deploy and operate advanced AI technologies, including generative AI, large language models, AI agents, advanced analytics, and autonomous workflows, within fully UAE-controlled infrastructure designed for the highest levels of security, resilience, and regulatory compliance. At its core, the platform introduces a Sovereign AI Security Framework that validates, governs, and monitors AI models, agents, applications, and workflows before deployment into sensitive environments. The framework is designed to address emerging national security challenges associated with AI adoption.
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model integrity and governance
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operational isolation
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cyber resilience
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data sovereignty
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sovereign AI execution
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secure AI operations
secure execution of classified AI workloads
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national security and mission-critical operations
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intelligence and cyber operations
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emergency response
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critical infrastructure
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smart government
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regulated strategic industries
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