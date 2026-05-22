Local Report Highlights Obesity Intervention As A Strategic Lever For Economic Growth And Societal Progress In The United Arab Emirates

Accelerated obesity intervention in the UAE could benefit more than 1.2 million people, unlock $1.5 billion in healthcare savings, and boost GDP growth by 1.5 percentage points by 2031, positioning obesity intervention as a critical policy and economic priority, according to a new report by Whiteshield, commissioned by Eli Lilly (Suisse) S.A. (Lilly). The report explores far-reaching positive impacts across the UAE's health, economy, society, and education, demonstrating how coordinated, cross-sector obesity strategies can drive long-term transformation in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,May 2026 – A UAE report by AI economics policy advisory Whiteshield, commissioned by leading medicine company, Lilly, has revealed far-reaching benefits of obesity intervention across health, the economy, society, and education, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

According to the report titled 'Beneath the Surface: The Hidden Socioeconomic Impacts of Weight Loss', the findings highlight a significant opportunity for the UAE to unlock both health and economic value through earlier and more effective obesity intervention. Accelerated intervention could help more than 1.2 million adults in the UAE transition out of obesity by 2031. In an accelerated intervention scenario, where innovative weight loss solutions reach 57 percent of adults living with obesity, prevalence could fall by 15 percentage points by 2031. This could unlock up to $1.5 billion in cumulative healthcare savings, add $51 billion to GDP in 2031 alone, and increase life expectancy by 2.4 years for those previously living with obesity, illustrating the scale of impact that timely, coordinated intervention could deliver across both health and economic outcomes.

The report also highlights that GDP growth could rise by an additional 1.5 percentage points above baseline projections, bringing the UAE's GDP to an estimated $790 billion by 2031, underscoring the role of population health as a driver of economic resilience and competitiveness. Worker productivity could increase by the equivalent of up to five additional working days per year per individual previously living with obesity, while annual individual income could rise by up to $772.

Accelerated obesity interventions could lead to an estimated 75,000 additional births by 2031, of which 24,000 would be Emirati, while more than 17,000 additional individuals could join the workforce, including over 9,000 Emirati women, reinforcing the link between public health, workforce participation, and long-term demographic sustainability. The report also projects more than 2,000 additional bachelor's degree enrolments and a 1.4 percent reduction in university dropout rates under the accelerated intervention scenario.

Fadi Fara, CEO of Whiteshield:“For too long, obesity studies have been limited to a narrow equation comparing the cost of intervention with the cost of treatment. This report reveals, for the first time, the true scale of the benefits generated by weight loss and obesity treatment in the UAE - not only in terms of improving individual health, but also through economic and social benefits and positive impacts on the future workforce. The message is clear: effective obesity treatment policies are not only good health policies, they are also sound economic policies.

With recent advances in research and innovation, countries now have an unprecedented opportunity to address the economic and social burden of obesity with greater ambition and at greater speed than ever before.”

Commenting on the report, Leena Aziz, Senior Director, Corporate and Government Affairs, Gulf, Lilly, said:“Obesity is a complex, chronic disease that impacts not only individual health, but also workforce productivity, economic resilience, and long-term national development. In the UAE, where obesity remains a significant public health challenge, evidence like this reinforces the need for coordinated, system-wide approaches that extend beyond healthcare alone.

The UAE has made important progress in prioritizing health as part of its national agenda, and there is a clear opportunity to build on this momentum by further integrating prevention, early intervention, and access to care. We are committed to collaborating across the healthcare ecosystem to improve understanding, reduce stigma, and support more people earlier in their journey.”

Based on an in-depth analysis of the UAE's health and economic data, the Whiteshield report presents a comprehensive assessment of the broader societal benefits of obesity intervention and offers robust evidence base for informed policymaking, supporting stakeholders across government, healthcare, and industry in shaping future-ready health and economic strategies. While the figures highlighted reflect the accelerated intervention scenario, the report also finds that even under a moderate intervention scenario, the UAE could still see meaningful benefits across all areas studied.

The report segments obesity intervention into key themes, aiming to capture the primary societal dimensions influenced by weight loss, consistent with scientific literature on the subject. These include health (physical and mental well-being, quality of life, and lifespan), economy (workforce productivity and growth), society (sustainable demographic development), and education (local capability advancement).

About Lilly:Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

About Whiteshield:

Whiteshield is a global advisory firm known for its ability to respond to global challenges rapidly and incisively. By integrating public policy and AI economics expertise with cutting-edge tools and technology, the Whiteshield team of leading international experts engages decision-makers to tackle society's most significant challenges. Whiteshield is recognized for its rapid decision support, innovative solutions, data science algorithms, and deep policy knowledge. Its specialty is in“connecting the dots” between policy, business, and enhancing the lives of citizens.