Seychelles: President Herminie Engages Tourism Office On La Digue On Visitor Safety And Infrastructure

President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, yesterday visited the Information Office operating under the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) as part of his ongoing outreach to public institutions and stakeholders on the island.

During discussions with staff members, several concerns affecting the tourism sector and the overall visitor experience on the island were raised, particularly in relation to visitors' safety upon arrival on La Digue.

Staff highlighted the need for strengthened police presence and monitoring in key areas frequented by visitors, underscoring the importance of maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for both residents and tourists.

Additional issues highlighted during the discussions included the need for improved luggage room facilities, concerns regarding the cleanliness and maintenance of nature trails, matters relating to public health safety, as well as clearer and more effective road signage across the island. Additional matters raised included the need for improved luggage storage facilities, enhanced cleanliness and maintenance of nature trails, public health considerations, and clearer road signage across the island.

Attention was also drawn to concerns surrounding buggy vehicles on La Digue, particularly larger models, which staff members noted could pose safety risks to cyclists, given the island's heavy reliance on cycling as a primary mode of transportation.

President Herminie acknowledged the concerns raised and emphasised the importance of addressing the issues as part of ongoing efforts to improve services, infrastructure and the overall visitor experience on La Digue.

The visit formed part of the President's continued outreach to public institutions and stakeholders during his official programme on the island.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.