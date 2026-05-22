Delhi High Court Grants 3-Day Interim Bail To Umar Khalid

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Friday (22 May) granted Umar Khalid three days of interim bail in connection with the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case. The interim relief has been granted from 1 to 3 June, enabling Khalid to visit his mother, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Earlier, a Delhi court had rejected Khalid's plea seeking a 15-day interim release to attend the chehlum - the 40th-day mourning ritual - of his late uncle, and to care for his mother ahead of her surgery.

While dismissing Khalid's plea on 19 May, the court observed:“No doubt that on previous occasions, as mentioned by Counsel for the applicant, not only the applicant but other co-accused persons have been granted interim bail and they never flouted the conditions as imposed by the Court, but it doesn't mean that on every occasion whenever the accused seeks bail, the Court should grant the same. The Court has to consider every fresh application on its own merits and should allow the same only when the grounds are reasonable.”

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