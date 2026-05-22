Azerbaijan Reports Progress On Nationwide Mine Clearance Since 2020
According to him, during this period, more than 250,000 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized.
He noted that demining isn't only a humanitarian activity that saves lives, but also a fundamental basis for recovery and reconstruction:
Within the framework of the "Great Return" Program, demining activities are fully integrated into urban planning, reconstruction, and development processes.
Demining activities create the necessary conditions for the reconstruction of housing, the restoration of infrastructure, the revival of agriculture, the development of transport networks, and the revival of economic activity," he explained.
Suleymanov emphasized that the mine threat slows down the recovery process not only in Azerbaijan, but also in a number of countries around the world, limits development opportunities, and puts the safety of the population at risk.
"That is why today's platform is of particular importance. Eliminating the mine problem is not limited to national efforts, but requires continued international support, partnership, innovative approaches, and sharing of best practices," added the ANAMA chairman.
Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).
In the previous days of WUF13, the global housing crisis, building safe and inclusive cities, climate change resilience, the application of artificial intelligence in urban governance, green urbanization, and social equality were widely discussed.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment