Azerbaijan Reports Progress On Nationwide Mine Clearance Since 2020

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 270,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan since November 2020, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said at an event titled“Post-Conflict Urban Reconstruction: The Critical Role of Humanitarian Mine Action” within the framework of WUF13, Trend reports.

According to him, during this period, more than 250,000 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized.

He noted that demining isn't only a humanitarian activity that saves lives, but also a fundamental basis for recovery and reconstruction:

Within the framework of the "Great Return" Program, demining activities are fully integrated into urban planning, reconstruction, and development processes.

Demining activities create the necessary conditions for the reconstruction of housing, the restoration of infrastructure, the revival of agriculture, the development of transport networks, and the revival of economic activity," he explained.

Suleymanov emphasized that the mine threat slows down the recovery process not only in Azerbaijan, but also in a number of countries around the world, limits development opportunities, and puts the safety of the population at risk.

"That is why today's platform is of particular importance. Eliminating the mine problem is not limited to national efforts, but requires continued international support, partnership, innovative approaches, and sharing of best practices," added the ANAMA chairman.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

In the previous days of WUF13, the global housing crisis, building safe and inclusive cities, climate change resilience, the application of artificial intelligence in urban governance, green urbanization, and social equality were widely discussed.

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