Kazmunaygas Introduces AI Tools To Optimize Refinery Maintenance Scheduling

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazMunayGas (KMG) is scaling up the deployment of Artificial Intelligence-driven predictive analytics across its oil refining and petrochemical plants to support the transition to extended maintenance cycles, Trend reports via the company.

As part of the initial phase, the Shymkent Refinery (PKOP), which already operates on a three-year turnaround cycle, launched a predictive analytics project in April 2026 targeting its most critical compressor units. The AI-powered system processes continuous data streams from thousands of equipment sensors to detect early-stage operational anomalies and mitigate the risk of unscheduled shutdowns.

For the Atyrau (ANPZ) and Pavlodar (PNHZ) refineries, the rollout of these predictive systems is a mandatory technical requirement to extend their inter-repair periods. Following pilot projects in 2025 - which included the implementation of an early anomaly detection framework for delayed coking reactors at the Atyrau plant - both refineries initiated a full-scale deployment phase in 2026. KMG plans to connect over 100 units of high-criticality machinery at each plant across three scheduled integration stages.

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