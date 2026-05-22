Baku Hosts Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum (PHOTO)
The high-level bilateral platform directs sharp analytical focus toward expanding the scope of trade and economic cooperation, mapping out strategic investment opportunities, accelerating cross-border industrial cooperation, and establishing direct, sustainable networks between Azerbaijani and Tajik entrepreneurs.
Throughout the business forum, delegates are receiving comprehensive data-driven presentations outlining the strategic investment potential and regulatory frameworks of Tajikistan. Concurrently, the organizers have structured a dedicated series of face-to-face B2B (Business-to-Business) sessions.--
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