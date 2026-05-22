Together For Steatotic Liver Disease - The Hidden Ncds: SLD As The Next Global Public Health Priority

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, Global Liver Institute (GLI), in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, convened a high-level policy event, on the sidelines of the Seventy-Ninth World Health Assembly (WHA79) to translate this global policy milestone into coordinated action.

The event, comes at a critical time, following the adoption of a landmark resolution on Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD) and brought together Ministers of Health from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Qatar, Russian Federation, senior government officials, representatives of international organizations including the European Association for the Study of Obesity, European Liver Patient Association, European Public Health Alliance, International Diabetes Federation, Liver Patient International, World Obesity Federation, and the World Health Organization, clinicians, researchers, and civil society leaders to align on priorities for implementation and identify practical pathways to strengthen national and global responses to SLD.

Discussions emphasized the importance of integrated, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to metabolic health. Participants highlighted SLD as a strategic entry point for strengthening prevention, early detection, and management within primary health care systems, while advancing progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

“Steatotic liver disease is no longer a silent health issue. It is a growing global challenge that demands urgent political recognition and coordinated international action. Egypt is proud to stand at the forefront of global efforts to elevate steatotic liver disease on the international health agenda and advance a shared vision grounded in prevention, early detection, equity, and sustainable impact. Our collective responsibility is clear: to transform scientific progress and political commitment into tangible action that improves and saves lives worldwide,” shared H.E. Professor Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, Egypt.

SLD affects nearly one in three people globally and is closely associated with major NCDs, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. Despite its scale and clinical impact, liver health has historically been under-recognized within global health frameworks, contributing to late diagnosis, fragmented care, and underinvestment-particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Speakers underscored that elevating SLD within the core NCD agenda represents a critical shift toward more integrated and effective health system responses. By addressing SLD alongside related metabolic conditions, countries can strengthen early intervention strategies and improve long-term health outcomes at scale.

During the event, GLI launched the third edition of its Best Practices in Liver Health Policy report, featuring new case studies from Australia, China, France, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates. The report highlights successful approaches to integrating liver health into clinical pathways and national health strategies.

“This is a milestone moment for liver health and for the global NCD response. In collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, we have seen what's possible when countries and partners come together to elevate steatotic liver disease on the global agenda,” Larry R. Holden, President & CEO of Global Live Institute.“This progress reflects years of collective effort, but it is only the beginning. Now, our focus must turn to implementation: translating this momentum into real-world policies, stronger health systems, and better outcomes for people everywhere.”

The side event reinforced that while WHA79 marks a major step forward, sustained effort will be required to translate political commitment into measurable impact. Continued collaboration across governments, international organizations, and civil society will be essential to ensure implementation at scale.

Dr. Hans Kluge, Regional Director for Europe at the World Health Organization, emphasized that SLD is increasingly emerging from the shadows as a major global public health challenge. He noted that the true measure of progress will be in effective implementation and translating commitments into concrete action. He called upon member states to“invest in prevention policies that address what we call upstream drivers of disease such as unhealthy diet and alcohol consumption and for global health partners to rise to this challenge.”

Looking ahead, GLI will continue advancing this agenda through its Pathways to Action global roundtable series, supporting countries in integrating SLD into national public health systems. Roundtables have already taken place in Croatia and the United Kingdom, with upcoming engagements planned in Egypt, Italy, Mexico, Türkiye, France, Spain, and other countries.

Despite growing momentum, significant gaps remain. Most people living with SLD are unaware of their condition, underscoring the urgent need to expand public awareness campaigns and strengthen education among health care providers, particularly in primary care settings.

Ensuring equitable access to diagnostics and emerging therapies will also be critical to preventing widening disparities between high-income and low- and middle-income countries. At the same time, stakeholders emphasized the need to break down silos in care delivery, as SLD frequently coexists with other NCDs and requires integrated, person-centered approaches.

As global attention to SLD continues to grow, stakeholders agreed that sustained political will and coordinated action will be essential to transform this momentum into lasting improvements in prevention, diagnosis, and care worldwide.

CONTACT: Christine Maalouf Global Liver Institute...