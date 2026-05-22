Gold Prices Fall Sharply In Hyderabad, Bringing Huge Relief For Wedding And Jewellery Buyers

Gold prices in Hyderabad have dropped sharply, giving buyers a great chance to purchase jewellery and invest. The fall has brought relief to families planning weddings and special occasions.

This huge drop in gold prices in Hyderabad's bullion market has brought back hope for buyers. It's a massive relief, especially for families waiting to buy gold for weddings and special occasions. Gold rates started dipping right from the morning. This sudden fall, after sky-high prices, has sparked renewed interest in jewellery shops. Investors are also watching this trend very closely, as such drops don't happen often. The general feeling in the market is that it's tough to say when prices will shoot up again.

As per the latest market data, 24-carat pure gold's price has dropped significantly. A fall of nearly ₹440 per ten grams has pulled the price down to ₹1,59,490. Similarly, 22-carat ornament gold also saw a price cut. It fell by around ₹400 per ten grams, with the current rate in Hyderabad at ₹1,46,200.

With prices soaring for days, many people had put their gold-buying plans on hold. But now, the situation looks a bit better, and jewellery shops are seeing crowds again. Middle-class families, in particular, are showing a lot of interest in this price drop. After all, people still see gold as the most trustworthy investment for weddings, functions, and future savings. But remember, the market rate isn't the final price. When you buy jewellery, you also have to pay 3% GST, making charges, and wastage charges on top of the basic gold rate. Experts advise that it's always a good idea to compare prices and charges across different shops before you buy.