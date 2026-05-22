'There's Still No Certainty Around Whether He Will Play In 2027': Simmons On Dhoni

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 22 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simmons said uncertainty still surrounds whether MS Dhoni will return for IPL 2027 after the legendary former captain missed the entire 2026 season due to injury, as CSK signed off from another disappointing campaign with an 89-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans.

The loss confirmed CSK's elimination before the playoffs for the third consecutive season, with the five-time champions finishing IPL 2026 with six wins from 14 matches.

Simmons admitted Dhoni's absence had a major impact on the side this season, while also indicating that no clarity has emerged yet over the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's IPL future.

“MS Dhoni is someone whose presence automatically changes the balance and confidence of the side. Naturally, when a player of that stature misses an entire season, it leaves a huge gap. At this stage, there's still no certainty around whether he will play IPL 2027. Those conversations will happen in due course, but right now the focus is on understanding where we went wrong this season and how we improve as a unit,” Simmons said in a post-match presser.

Simmons, however, said CSK would still take valuable lessons from a season in which several young and inexperienced players were given opportunities. Kamboj took 21 wickets in 14 matches and was the top wicket-taker for the team in the season.

“I think each player goes away with something to work on. As a bowling coach, I put reports together for each guy to go for the next nine months to come back as an improved player, like we saw Anshul (Kamboj) come back from last season," he added.

The former South Africa bowling coach added that one of the positives from the campaign was the greater understanding CSK now have about their squad depth and younger players.

“We know ourselves a lot better as a unit, and we also know a lot of the individuals better, as to what they can and can't do. Someone like Kartik has come along magnificently this season. We know what he's about. Obviously, the established players, we've always known who they were and what they are,” he added.