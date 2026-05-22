'I Can Finally Breathe Again': Ex-Meta Employee's Burnout Confession Goes Viral (WATCH VIDEO)

A Meta employee who lost her job in the company's latest round of layoffs has shared a very different reaction from most people affected by the cuts. After years of working in the computer sector, she said that getting laid off actually made her feel "free" rather than sad. Product designer Asha Raval of San Francisco shared a video on Instagram about how the layoff made her recognise she didn't like the professional life she was leading. Her remarks have already sparked online discussions on work-life balance, creativity, and burnout in large tech businesses.

"I got laid off from Meta," Asha stated in the video. "And to be honest, I'm ecstatic." She said that she felt like she could finally breathe again after years in the business world. She said, "I feel liberated, like I can breathe again."

Asha, who spent more than four years working at Meta, said she always considered herself to be more than a corporate worker. "I was always an artist before tech, before corporate titles, before Silicon Valley," she remarked. "A fashionista with maximalism. a business owner. a maker."

That aspect of her personality is displayed on her Instagram feed. She is well-known for her strong fashion sense and imaginative material, and she has more than 1.2 lakh followers.

Asha also shared that despite doing well at work and getting strong performance reviews, she slowly started feeling disconnected from her life. She said she had been“exceeding expectations" during her four years at Meta, but the success no longer made her feel fulfilled.

“No amount of stock grants, performance reviews, or corporate prestige can fix the feeling of your soul slowly dying inside a life that no longer fits you," she wrote.

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A post shared by Asha | Maximalist Fashion (@ashamode_)

According to Asha, she no longer wanted to spend her days sitting in meetings and making presentations while pushing aside the things she truly cared about.

How Did Netizens React?

The video quickly sparked mixed reactions online. Some people supported her decision and said the layoff may have helped her move towards something she actually enjoys.

A user wrote,“You're coming into alignment and can focus on your passions, nothing greater than that, in my opinion."

Another commented,“They got everything out of you they wanted. Excited that you have a new venture to jump on. Never been a better time to do that."

“Seeing what kind of people they laid off makes me feel a little better," a person wrote.