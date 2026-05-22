Ricky Martin's Montenegro Concert Halted By Tear Gas Attack Singer Safe

Ricky Martin is safe after his concert in Montenegro was briefly stopped when a fan sprayed tear gas toward the stage.

According to PEOPLE, the incident took place on Thursday, May 21, during the opening show of the European leg of his Ricky Martin Live tour.

Martin's publicist, Rondine Alcala, said in a statement that "an individual discharged tear gas toward the stage", which led to an "abrupt interruption of the show as audience members moved away from the area and received assistance".

Singer Returns to Stage Despite Scare

As a safety step, Martin and his team left the stage while security staff and local authorities handled the situation.

According to Alcala, Martin's team advised him not to continue the show. However, the singer decided to return to the stage after authorities confirmed that the situation was under control and fans could safely come back.

Alcala said Martin resumed the concert "in order to fulfil his commitment to fans."

The publicist also confirmed that the Ricky Martin Live tour will continue as planned, with more shows across Europe and other international dates.

"Ricky Martin and his team are safe and grateful for the support and concern received following tonight's events in Montenegro," Alcala wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Róndine Alcalá (@rondenepr)

Fans Praise Singer's Professionalism

Fans also reacted to the incident online. One concertgoer wrote, "We were there. Thanks Ricky and his team for everything, they are all professionals we very enjoyed the concert."

Another fan thanked the singer and his team for continuing the show despite the scare, writing, "Such sad news and many thanks to @ricky_martin and their team for continuing the show despite everything." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)