Is Kangana Ranaut Secretly Married? Actress Spotted With Mangalsutra Leaves Fans Confused [WATCH]

Kangana Ranaut sparked marriage rumours after a viral video showed her wearing a mangalsutra. Fans were left confused, but reports confirm the look is from her upcoming film shoot, not real life.

A recent video of Kangana Ranaut has taken social media by storm, leaving fans both surprised and confused. In the clip, the actress-turned-politician is seen walking with her security team when a mangalsutra around her neck catches everyone's attention. The moment quickly went viral, leading many netizens to speculate whether she had secretly tied the knot.

As the video spread across platforms, discussions and rumours intensified, with several users questioning her marital status. However, the speculation was short-lived as it was later clarified that Kangana Ranaut is not married. The viral look is actually linked to her upcoming film shoot, putting all rumours to rest.

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The viral appearance is reportedly part of Kangana Ranaut's look for her upcoming film, tentatively titled Queen Forever, widely referred to as Queen 2. The actress has already begun shooting for the project, which revisits the essence of the 2013 blockbuster Queen. The original film, directed by Vikas Bahl, followed the journey of Rani Mehra, a simple Delhi girl who embarks on a solo honeymoon trip after her wedding is called off, discovering independence and self-confidence along the way.

Queen became both a critical and commercial success and earned Kangana multiple awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actress. The sequel is expected to carry forward similar themes of self-discovery and empowerment, making it one of her most anticipated projects.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia. The film is a tribute to unsung heroes, focusing on a nurse's role during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It is scheduled for theatrical release on June 12, 2026, further expanding her diverse film lineup.