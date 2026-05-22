King Cobra Documentary From Uttarakhand Selected For German Film Fest

Uttarakhand's wildlife and biodiversity are set to get global attention as a documentary on King Cobras in the state has been selected for the "Green Screen" International Film Festival in Germany. The documentary, titled "The Divine Mother", will be screened from September 9 to 13 this year. The film focuses on the presence of King Cobras in Uttarakhand and their role in the Himalayan ecosystem.

A Proud Moment for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Forest and Environment Minister Subodh Uniyal spoke to ANI about the selection and said it was a proud moment for the state. He said the film's selection shows that Uttarakhand's conservation work is being noticed at the international level. "It is a matter of great pride for us that the documentary on the King Cobra, which we launched here at Raj Bhavan, has been selected for the International Festival in Germany. This is proof that the entire world has appreciated both our conservation efforts and our documentation. This will prove to be very helpful in addressing the pressing needs of the entire world today, to work towards saving the entire environment and balancing the ecology," the Uttarakhand Environment Minister said.

Behind the Scenes

The documentary has been produced by wildlife photographer and Padma Shri awardee Anup Sah, along with conservationist Parth Sharma. It has been directed by filmmaker Ajay Suri. The project took 18 months of fieldwork.

The film looks at the world of the King Cobra, a species that is often feared but plays an important role in nature. One of the key parts of the documentary is the nesting behaviour of the female King Cobra. The film shows how the female King Cobra protects her nest, a rare act among snakes.

Global Recognition

The "Green Screen" International Film Festival is known as one of the major platforms for nature and wildlife films. With this selection, "The Divine Mother" will bring Uttarakhand's rich wildlife to viewers across the world.

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