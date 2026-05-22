Uzbekistan Expands Cooperation With International Water Management Institute

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, including the joint implementation of projects in the fields of efficient water resource management, development of the irrigation sector, and introduction of innovative technologies in agriculture.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.