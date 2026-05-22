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Uzbekistan Expands Cooperation With International Water Management Institute
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. On May 21, 2026, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloev met with Mark Smith, Director General of the International Water Management Institute, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, including the joint implementation of projects in the fields of efficient water resource management, development of the irrigation sector, and introduction of innovative technologies in agriculture.--
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