Bakri Eid: Delhi Govt Issues Strict Guidelines On Animal Sacrifice

With the festival of Bakri Eid approaching on May 27 (subject to moon sighting), the Delhi Government has issued stringent guidelines to ensure public order and hygiene across the national capital. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra has warned that the administration will take stern criminal action against those violating regulations regarding animal sacrifice and waste management.

Prohibition on Specific Animal Sacrifices

Mishra said sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in the national capital is completely illegal and violators would face legal consequences. "The Delhi Government's Development Ministry has issued some instructions for the upcoming festival of Bakra Eid. On the occasion of Bakra Eid, sacrificing cattle, cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals in Delhi is completely illegal, and anyone doing or attempting to do so will be charged with a criminal offence, and legal action will be taken," Mishra said.

Restrictions on Public Sacrifices and Illegal Trade

He further said that animal sacrifice in public places and illegal buying and selling of animals on roads and in residential areas would not be permitted. "Furthermore, sacrificing animals in public places is also completely prohibited, and legal action will be taken against those who do so. In addition, illegally buying and selling animals in markets, setting up markets on the streets and lanes, and selling and buying animals are also completely illegal and not permitted," he added.

Guidelines for Waste Management

The Delhi Minister also cautioned against improper disposal of animal waste and blood after sacrifice. "Furthermore, spilling blood into drains, sewers, or the streets after sacrifice, or throwing the waste into sewers or drains, is also strictly prohibited. Sacrifice should only be performed at designated locations and only in authorised locations where permitted," Mishra said.

Reporting Violations

He urged citizens to report violations to the police and the Development Department. "If you come across anyone violating these guidelines, you can report them to the police and the Delhi Government's Development Department," he added. (ANI)

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