Budapest Airport Faces Record Traffic Pressure Ahead Of Champions League Final

MENAFN - IANS) Budapest, May 22 (IANS) Budapest's Ferenc Liszt International Airport is bracing for an unprecedented surge in air traffic and passenger flow as the Hungarian capital prepares to host the UEFA Champions League final for the first time.

The 2026 Champions League final is scheduled for May 30, marking the conclusion of the 71st season of Europe's elite club competition and the 34th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League.

The 2025/26 UCL final, featuring Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, will be held at Puskas Arena, which was officially opened as the new national stadium of Hungary on November 15, 2019.

Budapest Airport said in a recent statement that flight traffic between May 29 and 31 is expected to double compared with normal levels. In particular, the number of takeoffs and landings on the Saturday and Sunday surrounding the final is expected to approach 800 flights per day, marking a record high for the same period in the airport's history, reports Xinhua.

In addition to regular commercial services, the number of charter flights and private aircraft is also expected to rise significantly during the event period, with routes linking London and Paris likely to see the sharpest increase in passenger traffic, according to the airport.

Hungarian Minister of Transport and Investment David Vitezy said on social media that Budapest Airport would face "the largest passenger pressure in its history" during the Champions League final period, while the city's public transportation system would also undergo a major test.

He said police, airport authorities, public transport operators and event organizers are coordinating resources to ensure smooth transportation operations throughout the event.

"This is one of the world's most-watched sporting events, expected to attract around 500 million viewers," Vitezy said.

Budapest Airport in its relway stated that due to the increased passenger traffic on the day of the match and the 1-2 days preceding it, passengers must arrive at the airport at least two and a half hours before departure, or even earlier if recommended by their airline, in order to reach their flight safely.