Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTLC) Proving Small Biotech Can Out-Innovate Big Pharma With 28 Million Reasons Why

The global AI in drug-discovery market was valued at approximately $3.25 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach more than $10 billion by 2031. Oncotelic's central technology, the PDAOAI platform, was designed from the outset to be something more than a research accelerator for internal programs. The most significant development to date came when Oncotelic announced the successful integration of approximately 28 million scientific abstracts, into its PDAOAI platform.

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Artificial intelligence is no longer a buzzword in the life sciences; rather, it is rapidly becoming the defining infrastructure layer of modern drug development. The companies that control the most intelligent platforms may ultimately control the industry's future. Among the clinical-stage players quietly positioning themselves at the center of this shift is Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC ), a California-based oncology company that has spent years building a proprietary AI platform and is now turning that platform into something more ambitious than a drug-discovery tool.

The broader market context makes Oncotelic's strategy worth taking seriously. The global AI in drug-discovery market was valued at approximately $3.25 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of roughly 26% through 2031, reaching over...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/OTLC

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