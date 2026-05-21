Crawford County Rescue Squad Boosts Lifesaving Response With Marathon Petroleum Grant

A $30,000 grant from Marathon Petroleum's Robinson refinery is helping strengthen emergency response capabilities across Crawford County, Illinois. The funding provided a new side-by-side utility vehicle and trailer, allowing the Crawford County Rescue Squad to reach patients faster in hard-to-access areas. The investment supports local first responders while reinforcing the refinery's commitment to safety and the communities where employees live and work.

At Marathon Petroleum's refinery in Robinson, Illinois, safety and community go hand in hand. That commitment was on full display with a recent $30,000 first responder grant to the Crawford County Rescue Squad, helping strengthen emergency response across the region.

The funding went toward a side-by-side utility vehicle and trailer, giving crews a faster way to reach people in places that traditional emergency vehicles simply can't go. Whether it's wooded trails, rough terrain or large outdoor events, the new equipment helps close critical gaps in response time, getting care to patients more quickly when it matters most.

“This side-by-side is a game-changer for our agency,” said Greg Newlin, the Robinson refinery's Lead Environmental & Safety Technician and chief of the rescue squad.“There are places we're called to that traditional vehicles just can't reach. Being able to get there faster, start care right away and safely transport someone out can make a real difference.”

The all-volunteer rescue squad serves more than 18,000 people across Crawford County and surrounding communities and responds to calls ranging from medical emergencies to technical rescues, often alongside other first responders.

For refinery leaders, the impact goes beyond the equipment.

“These grants matter because they support the communities where our employees live and work,” said Rob Hicks, Vice President of Refining at the Robinson refinery.“When first responders have the tools they need, it makes the entire region safer.”

Hicks was joined at an unveiling ceremony by several Marathon Petroleum leaders, including Executive Vice President of Refining Mike Henschen, Senior Vice President of Refining CP Patsatzis, and Amy Macak, Vice President of Supply Chain and former Robinson refinery Vice President.

“Supporting organizations like the rescue squad is about more than a donation. It's about standing behind the people who show up every day to take care of their neighbors.”

“Having spent several years in Robinson, I've seen the pride our employees and their families have in this community,” Macak said.“Supporting organizations like the rescue squad is about more than a donation. It's about standing behind the people who show up every day to take care of their neighbors.”

With the new side-by-side now in service, Newlin says the impact will be immediate.

“As someone who works at the refinery and serves this community, it means a lot to see that level of support,” he said.