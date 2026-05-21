BJP's Bengal Focus: Jobs, Investment Over 'Babur, Humayun' Debate

BJP Prioritises Industrial Growth Over Cow Debate

Reacting to comments made by Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief Humayun Kabir on according the cow the status of "national animal," West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya shifted the focus toward the state's economic future, emphasising that the party's priority lies in industrial growth. "We don't care about Babur, Humayun, Jahangir, or Akbar right now. We are more concerned about bringing investments to West Bengal, increasing employment, and how to stop migration," Bhattacharya told ANI.

The BJP leader highlighted that the party's primary objective is to transform the state into an investment-friendly environment, arguing that the focus must remain on the tangible needs of the workforce and the state's economic stability. "Our goal is to make West Bengal an investment-friendly state," he added, framing the economic development of the region as the central issue for the party moving forward.

AJUP Chief Challenges Slaughter Rules

His remarks come after AJUP chief Humayun Kabir on Wednesday openly challenged the West Bengal government's recent public notice issued under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, asserting that the community will continue to perform ritual sacrifices despite regulatory directives.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, Kabir claimed that while the government holds the authority to formulate rules regarding the consumption of beef, it cannot intervene in the religious tradition of 'Qurbani' (ritual sacrifice). "The government can make a rule asking Muslims not to eat beef, but ritual sacrifice (qurbani) will continue. We won't listen to any objections," Kabir said. The AJUP chief further emphasised that the practice holds significant religious weight and has been observed for over a millennium. "It's a tradition that has been going on for 1400 years and will continue as long as the world exists," he added.

Questions Raised Over 'Double Standards' in Beef Policy

Supporting this stance, Furfura Sharif Pirzada Toha Siddiqui raised questions regarding the perceived double standards in current beef-related policies, highlighting the contrast between domestic restrictions and international trade."What the law says needs to be followed. But the law should be the same for everyone. No cow slaughter? Okay, we will accept that. But in India, beef is at number two [referring to exports]. A common man offers a sacrifice, that's not allowed. And slaughtering the cows of the country and sending them abroad is permissible? Is that okay?" Siddiqui questioned.

He even argued for a uniform national policy rather than fragmented state-level regulations. "What is the law? Look at every place and other states in India, beef is sold there. So what is it? It's allowed there, but not here? The law should be one for India." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)