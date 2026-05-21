Neena Gupta Says 'Buddhi Ho Toh Kya' As She Enjoys Vacation In Hot Pants

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta has questioned her choices of living with her free will and what her age has to do with it.

The actress in a video on her social media account, was seen unapologetically asking 'buddhi hoon toh kya' (so what if I am old)

The actress shared a fun-filled video from her vacation where she was seen jumping around with childlike excitement on an empty road.

In the clip, Neena Gupta looked stylish in a casual white shirt paired with hot shorts and sneakers and sunglasses.

She used Dia Mirza's iconic track“Zara Zara” from the cult romantic film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' as the background score for the video.

Sharing the video on social media, Neena took a jibe at the trolls and haters always trolling her for being free spirited despite senior age. She captioned it as,“Bol do Bol do Sharmao Mat... buddhi ho toh kya?” (Say it, Say it Don't be shy. I am old so what?!)

Actress Sunita Rajwar commented,“Dil toh baccha hai ji,” (The heart is still childlike) while many other fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration.

For the uninitiated, Neena Gupta has often spoken openly about embracing life on her own terms.

From discussing her single motherhood, relationships or openly asking filmmakers for work on social media, Neena Gupta has never shied away.

A few years ago, the 'Badhaai Ho' actress had made headlines when she openly asked for work on social media, stating that she was out of work and shared her work profile too.

In her widely discussed post on her social media account, she had written,“I live in Mumbai and am working, I am a good actor looking for good parts to play.”

The post had struck a chord across the industry and among audiences, who lauded her honesty and fearlessness.