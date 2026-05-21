Yermak Says He Believes In Ukrainian Justice

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this following a hearing at the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) regarding his appeal against a preventive measure, Ukrinform reports.

"I said at the very beginning of the process that my case is very illustrative. Today you can see that everyone is equal before the law. It is very important for me to defend my rights through justice and our legislation. I think this is an example. All our citizens will see how this works. If everything happens transparently and within the framework of the law, then this is a good example for everyone to believe in Ukrainian justice. I believe in it," Yermak said.

He also stated that the president guarantees the protection of constitutional rights.

"And you can see that justice is working," Yermak added.

UAH 140M bail paid for ex-chief of Ukraine's Presidential Office

On May 11, Yermak was formally notified of suspicion in a case involving the laundering of UAH 460 million through the construction of luxury cottages near Kyiv.

On May 12, six additional individuals received notices of suspicion in the same case. According to investigators, between 2021 and 2025, the suspects laundered more than UAH 460 million through the development of a cottage complex in the town of Kozyn, Kyiv region. Part of the construction financing was funneled through a money-laundering scheme controlled by a businessman who later became the owner of one of the residences.

On May 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Yermak held in custody with the option of posting bail set at UAH 140 million. At the time, Yermak said he did not have the funds to pay the bail.

On May 18, it became known that the bail had been posted, after which Yermak was released from pretrial detention.

On May 21, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected Yermak's appeal against the preventive measure of detention with the alternative of UAH 140 million bail.