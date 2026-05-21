Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
| Outcome
of Vote
|Votes For
| Votes
Withheld
|Donald Gray
|Elected
|95,697,898
|7,796,825
|Brian Davis
|Elected
|96,684,903
|6,809,820
|Darren Gee
|Elected
|96,279,050
|7,215,673
|Jean-Paul Lachance
|Elected
|101,968,585
|1,526,138
|Jocelyn McMinn
|Elected
|98,870,578
|4,624,145
|John W. Rossall
|Elected
|102,294,688
|1,200,035
|Debra Gerlach
|Elected
|102,166,844
|1,327,879
|Nicki Stevens
|Elected
|101,605,821
|1,888,902
Appointment of Auditors
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
| Votes
Withheld
|
Percent (%)
|104,772,706
|97.18
|3,040,659
|2.82
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent (%)
| Votes
Against
|
Percent (%)
|99,331,642
|95.98
|4,163,080
|4.02
For further information please contact:
Jean-Paul Lachance
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 451-4111
Fax: (403) 451-4100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment