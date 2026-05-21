Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) (" Peyto ") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated April 2, 2026 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on May 21, 2026. The detailed results of the votes for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory vote on executive compensation held at the Meeting are set out below. Election of Directors On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes

Withheld Donald Gray Elected 95,697,898 7,796,825 Brian Davis Elected 96,684,903 6,809,820 Darren Gee Elected 96,279,050 7,215,673 Jean-Paul Lachance Elected 101,968,585 1,526,138 Jocelyn McMinn Elected 98,870,578 4,624,145 John W. Rossall Elected 102,294,688 1,200,035 Debra Gerlach Elected 102,166,844 1,327,879 Nicki Stevens Elected 101,605,821 1,888,902





Appointment of Auditors

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Peyto until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Withheld

Percent (%) 104,772,706 97.18 3,040,659 2.82





Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, the non-binding advisory resolution concerning Peyto's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent (%) Votes

Against

Percent (%) 99,331,642 95.98 4,163,080 4.02





For further information please contact:

Jean-Paul Lachance

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 451-4111

Fax: (403) 451-4100