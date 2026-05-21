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Ticket Sales Begin For Baku-Tbilisi-Baku Railway Route
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Ticket sales for the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train route have begun, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said in a statement, Trend reports.
Tickets can be purchased on the official ADY website ady), in the ADY Mobile app, and at railway ticket offices.--
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