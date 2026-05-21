Anagha Deshmukh Appears As Guest On Success Today With Jack Canfield Aired On ABC, CBS, NBC, And FOX Affiliates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Anagha Deshmukh is the founder of HandelTM, a leadership strategist specializing in artificial intelligence environments and creator of Boardroom BreakthroughsTM, a leadership cohesion framework that uses handwriting analysis to uncover hidden behavioral and decision-making patterns within teams. Deshmukh guest stars on Success Today, hosted by Jack Canfield, airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, the episode explores Anagha's perspective on a critical gap in modern organizations: while access to data has expanded, clarity, alignment, and effective execution often lag behind.

Drawing on 23 years of corporate leadership, Anagha observes a recurring pattern. Even in highly data-driven environments, she notes, progress often stalls. "It was not the data that was missing; it was something in people's personalities that was holding them back," Anagha explains. Through her work in handwriting-based behavioral analysis, she studies the subconscious traits that influence leadership, communication, adaptability, pressure response, and execution. She reveals a constraint beyond strategy that data alone cannot solve.

This distinction grows increasingly important as artificial intelligence reshapes operations. With information now universally accessible, differentiation shifts from knowledge to behavior. When teams are out of sync-due to hesitation, conflicting priorities, communication breakdowns, or personality-driven friction-execution speed is compromised, especially when it matters most.

Anagha addresses this gap and notes, "The traditional specialization model is evolving quickly. In this age of AI, we are all becoming generalists." She emphasizes that AI tools now significantly enhance abilities beyond specific roles.

When everyone has access to the same information, success depends on clarity, adaptability, emotional alignment, and decisive action. Without a clear understanding of the people behind the process, increased capability can create overwhelm rather than progress.

Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and host of Success Today, says,“In today's world, success isn't just about what you know-it's about how clearly you can think and take action on that knowledge.” He underscores the link between internal alignment and external results, emphasizing the importance of this concept.

Anagha tackles these challenges with a three-part framework focused on people, process, and product. The order is deliberate. First, leadership alignment is established by identifying the behavioral and personality traits that influence performance and team dynamics. Through Boardroom BreakthroughsTM, Handel works with CEOs, founders, executives, and leadership teams to uncover hidden execution barriers, communication blind spots, and subconscious behavioral roadblocks through handwriting analysis. Next, processes are optimized to remove inefficiencies outdated by AI. Finally, product strategy is evaluated to ensure differentiation and resilience.

At the core of this framework is a deeper understanding of performance. As Anagha explains,“Success is about first becoming unstuck and then becoming unstoppable.” She redefines progress as a two-step process: removing internal barriers, then building momentum.

This perspective challenges common responses to uncertainty. In rapidly changing environments, people often cope by acquiring more skills. Anagha terms this phenomenon“skill fatigue.” However, without clear direction, more abilities only increase complexity. The core issue remains unaddressed.

Her work centers on coordinating purpose with execution. When individuals and organizations operate with clarity and alignment, technology amplifies their efforts instead of creating stress. Rather than relying solely on traditional self-reported assessments, Deshmukh's approach focuses on identifying the deeper subconscious patterns that shape leadership behavior and organizational performance. Here, AI is not the key factor. Human synchronization is what matters most.

Success Today with Jack Canfield features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers. The program explores the decisions, habits, and mindsets behind their success. Through personal stories and practical insights, it offers an intimate view of how they overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and define success on their own terms. Tune in to be inspired and discover strategies you can apply to your own journey toward success.