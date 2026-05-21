Dubai Insurance Welcomes Dubai's New Government Crypto Payment Initiative Reinforcing The Future Of Digital Insurance Transactions In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – Press Release

In line with Dubai's continued vision to position itself as a global leader in digital transformation and financial innovation, Dubai Insurance has welcomed the newly announced Dubai Government initiative enabling government fee payments through cryptocurrency; a landmark step that further accelerates the adoption of digital assets across everyday transactions and public services in the emirate.

The announcement reinforces Dubai's progressive approach toward building a future-ready digital economy and reflects the emirate's commitment to integrating advanced financial technologies into both the public and private sectors. As cryptocurrency and blockchain-based solutions continue to evolve globally, Dubai remains at the forefront of creating a regulated and innovation-driven ecosystem that supports seamless digital transactions.

Earlier this year, Dubai Insurance became the first insurance provider in the region, to launch a crypto-enabled digital wallet, allowing secure receipt of insurance premiums and payment of claims in digital assets.

Building on this milestone, Dubai Insurance believes the latest government initiative further validates the growing role of digital currencies in the future of financial services and customer engagement.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance, said:“The announcement by Dubai Government to enable cryptocurrency payments for government fees marks another transformative step in positioning Dubai as one of the world's most forward-thinking digital economies. It reflects a clear vision toward embracing innovation, enhancing financial flexibility, and creating a more connected digital ecosystem for businesses and consumers alike.”

Dubai Insurance have already taken early steps in this direction through the launch of our crypto-enabled digital wallet, allowing customers to pay premiums and receive claim settlements using digital assets within a secure and regulated framework. Today's government initiative further reinforces the importance of integrating digital financial solutions into everyday services and strengthens confidence in the future of digital transactions across industries.

Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance, added saying:“We believe the insurance sector has a critical role to play in supporting the UAE's digital transformation agenda by adopting innovative yet responsible financial technologies that enhance customer experience, accessibility, and operational efficiency. As the region continues to evolve into a global hub for fintech and blockchain innovation, Dubai Insurance remains committed to being at the forefront of shaping the future of insurance services in the digital era.”

The move comes as Dubai continues to accelerate initiatives linked to blockchain adoption, smart city transformation, and digital economy development, further strengthening its reputation as a leading international hub for innovation, fintech, and advanced financial infrastructure.

By aligning with the UAE's broader digital vision, Dubai Insurance continues to reinforce its commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and future-ready insurance services designed to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers and businesses.

About Dubai Insurance:

Dubai Insurance is one of the UAE's leading insurance providers, offering a comprehensive range of insurance solutions to individuals and corporates. With a strong focus on innovation, governance, and customer trust, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of insurance in the UAE.