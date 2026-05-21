Bribe Case: Court Seeks CBI Reply On Delhi Police Inspector's Bail

The Rouse Avenue court has recently sought a response from the CBI on the bail plea of Inspector Subhash Chand of Delhi Police posted at the Narcotics Cell, Dwarka. He has filed a bail application after the CBI investigation. He has been arrested in an alleged case of demanding a bribe from a person for not implicating him in a narcotics case.

Special CBI Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat on May 20 sought a response from the CBI on the bail plea. "Reply to the application be filed by the State (through CBI) with a copy to be furnished to Counsel for the accused," Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat ordered on May 20.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, Bharat Chugh and Shailendra Singh appeared for Accused Subhash through video conferencing.

CBI Probe Details

The court had remanded Subhash Chand in judicial custody. While seeking further custody on May 13, the CBI had said that police custody is required to recover the mobile phone which the accused destroyed.

CBI's counsel Neel Mani had submitted that one day further custody was required for the purposes of taking the accused to the spot where he destroyed the mobile phone and the manner in which it was done.

Earlier, the CBI arrested Constable Ajay Kumar in the present case. A huge recovery of cash and valuable items has been effected during the search by the CBI. (ANI)

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