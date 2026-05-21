DATA Communications Management Corp. Report Of Voting Results Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders Held On May 21, 2026
|
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Appointment of Auditors
|21,198,780
|99.97
|5,633
|0.03
Election of Directors
All seven directors proposed for election at the Meeting were elected on a vote by ballot.
The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the election of directors were as follows:
|
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Richard C. Kellam
|20,196,484
|95.91
|860,215
|4.09
|Gregory J. Cochrane
|20,065,975
|95.29
|990,724
|4.71
|James J. Murray
|20,214,683
|96.00
|842,016
|4.00
|Michael G. Sifton
|20,085,665
|95.39
|971,034
|4.61
|J.R. Kingsley Ward
|20,213,683
|96.00
|843,016
|4.00
|Derek J. Watchorn
|20,167,778
|95.78
|888,921
|4.22
|Alison Simpson
|20,171,961
|95.80
|884,738
|4.20
Reconfirmation of Long-Term Incentive Plan
The ordinary resolution (the "LTIP Resolution ") to approve and re-confirm the amended and restated long-term incentive plan of the Corporation was passed by a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the LTIP Resolution were as follows:
|
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|LTIP Resolution
|19,745,269
|93.77
|1,311,430
|6.23
Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan
The ordinary resolution (the " Shareholder Rights Plan Resolution ") to approve and re-confirm the amended and restated shareholder rights plan of the Corporation was passed by a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the Shareholder Rights Plan Resolution were as follows:
|
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Shareholder Rights Plan Resolution
|20,627,386
|97.96
|429,313
|2.04
About DATA Communications Management Corp.
DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.
Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on , and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at .
For further information, contact
|Mr. Richard Kellam
|
|Mr. James E. Lorimer
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|Chief Financial Officer
|DATA Communications Management Corp.
|
|DATA Communications Management Corp.
|Tel: (905) 791-3151
|
|Tel: (905) 791-3151
|
|
|...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.
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