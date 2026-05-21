Jupiter Neurosciences Announces Closing Of $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cash Runway Extended to Finance the Parkinson's Program; Debt Paydown Improves Shareholder Equity Position

Jupiter, FL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on central nervous system disorders and neuroinflammation, today announced the closing of its registered direct offering, pursuant to the securities purchase agreements with certain investors, for the purchase and sale of 7,142,858 shares of common stock in a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $2.0 million (the "Offering").

“Yesterday's capital raise helps the Company prepare for key milestones anticipated in the next year,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences.“We were able to significantly reduce our debt, which improves our balance sheet; and with this capital in hand, we can comfortably execute on the Parkinson's Phase 2a trial and work towards the consummation of the transaction with PharmALA (ALA-002- MDMA). With a cleaner capital structure of the company and additional cash in hand, we believe that we are well positioned for future financing opportunities.”

A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed registered direct offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at . A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002, or by email at ....

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Clinical Trial Details

Jupiter's RESET (RESvEraTrol in Parkinson's Disease) is active on , details here:

Study Details | NCT07592767 | RESvEraTrol in Parkinson's Disease (RESET) | ClinicalTrials. The trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2a study designed to evaluate the JOTROLTM in Parkinson's Disease. In a well-established model of the human disease, JOTROL demonstrated statistically significant neuroprotective effects including rotarod performance and grip strength, indicating preservation of motor function. These data supported the IND granted to the Company in November 2025.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system disorders and neuroinflammation. The Company's lead program, JOTROLTM -- a proprietary, enhanced bioavailability resveratrol formulation -- is currently in a Phase IIa clinical trial for Parkinson's disease. JUNS also commercializes NugeviaTM, a consumer longevity supplement. Most recent, the acquisition of ALA-002 U.S. rights further strengthens the Company's CNS pipeline by adding a next-generation, patented psychedelic NCE at a pivotal moment in U.S. regulatory policy. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "likely," "look forward to," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "slate," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions and variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Jupiter's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2026. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Christer Rosen, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

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Media Contact

Josh Birch, Media Relations Manager

KNB Communications

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