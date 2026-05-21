Banqup Delivers 40,3% Y/Y Growth In Subscription Revenue In Q1 2026
|Thousands of EUR
|Q1 2026
|Q1 2025
|Change (%)
|Group revenue and income from client money
|13.137
|12.512
|+5,0%
|Digital services revenue
|11.822
|10.331
|+14,4%
|Subscription
|5.086
|3.625
|+40,3%
|Transaction1
|3.973
|4.090
|-2,9%
|Other
|2.763
|2.616
|+5,7%
|Traditional communication services revenue
|1.314
|2.181
|-39,7%
Digital services business performance
- Subscription revenue growth (40,3% y/y) was primarily driven by the acceleration in e-invoicing subscriptions in Belgium, as the number of e-invoices processed by our clientele grew substantially. In parallel, transaction revenue1 decreased as expected -2,9% y/y showing a logical evolution as new clients prefer subscription-based contracts and renewals of contracts with existing clients continue to shift towards subscriptions.
Reiterating FY 2026 Guidance (based on current reporting structure)
- ARR Digital Services Revenue Growth range between 25% ~ 30% Adjusted EBITDA margin ~3% by year-end Given the phasing of regulatory adoption across its core markets, growth is expected to be more weighted towards the second half of the year.
Financial Calendar:
25 August 2026: Publication of the H1 2026 results (webcast)
13 November 2026: Publication of the Q3 2026 Business Update
Contact
Vincent Nagels
Investor Relations
Banqup Group
...
About Banqup Group
Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the
entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies
purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing the
complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive
digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax
reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
1 Includes financial income from client money
2Excludes discontinued operations: Leleu Printing (Print Belgium) + Baltic operations
3EBITDA plus net financial income from client money, excluding non-operational, one-off expenses associated with (i) merger and acquisition transactions, including divestments, and (ii) the restructuring of business activities (including, but not limited to, severance costs)
Attachment
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26-05-21 Banqup Press release Q1-26
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