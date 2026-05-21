Trugolf Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,836,670
|$
|10,469,263
|Restricted cash
|2,100,000
|2,100,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,314,837
|1,060,709
|Inventory, net
|1,360,668
|863,257
|Prepaid expenses
|766,947
|985,076
|Total Current Assets
|14,379,122
|15,478,305
|Property and equipment, net
|411,054
|355,499
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|4,230,512
|3,633,661
|Right-of-use assets
|551,116
|682,648
|Other long-term assets
|31,023
|31,023
|Total Assets
|$
|19,602,827
|$
|20,181,136
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,186,999
|$
|2,767,385
|Deferred revenue
|6,610,869
|5,560,725
|Notes payable, current portion
|294,138
|296,733
|Notes payable to related parties
|2,250,000
|2,250,000
|Line of credit, bank
|802,738
|802,738
|Dividend notes payable
|118,362
|118,362
|Accrued interest
|594,461
|594,590
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|1,405,705
|1,508,750
|Lease liability, current portion
|398,302
|502,526
|Total Current Liabilities
|15,661,574
|14,401,809
|Non-current Liabilities:
|Note payables, net of current portion
|268,500
|287,000
|Gross sales royalty payable
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|Lease liability, net of current portion
|164,664
|191,944
|Total Liabilities
|17,094,738
|15,880,753
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized
|Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; authorized - 50,000 shares; 4,140 and 5,427 shares issued and outstanding, respectively. Liquidation preference of $3,922,680 as of March 31, 2026
|-
|1
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized:
|Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 1 billion shares authorized; 641,006 and 422,899 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|63
|41
|Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 19,999 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|2
|2
|Treasury stock at cost, 9 shares of common stock held, respectively
|(2,382,000
|)
|(2,037,000
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|49,376,386
|47,413,839
|Accumulated deficit
|(44,486,362
|)
|(41,076,500
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,508,089
|4,300,383
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|19,602,827
|$
|20,181,136
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|For the
|For the
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|March 31, 2025
|Revenue, net
|$
|5,020,262
|$
|5,237,825
|Cost of revenue
|2,337,266
|1,800,114
|Total gross profit
|2,682,996
|3,437,711
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|793,411
|1,946,816
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,184,164
|2,725,119
|Total operating expenses
|3,977,575
|4,671,935
|Loss from operations
|(1,294,579
|)
|(1,234,224
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest income
|54,448
|54,596
|Interest expense
|(207,163
|)
|(1,490,694
|)
|Total other expense
|(152,715
|)
|(1,436,098
|)
|Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
|(1,447,294
|)
|(2,670,322
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(1,447,294
|)
|$
|(2,670,322
|)
|Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|(2.75
|)
|$
|(44.24
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|527,000
|60,356
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|For the
|For the
|Three Months
|Three Months
|March 31, 2026
|March 31, 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(1,447,294
|)
|$
|(2,670,322
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|491,896
|115,300
|Amortization of convertible notes discount
|-
|231,940
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|131,532
|88,354
|Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion
|-
|1,087,513
|Stock options issued to employees
|-
|3,341
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(254,128
|)
|(180,461
|)
|Inventory, net
|(497,411
|)
|(1,503,632
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|218,129
|(73,342
|)
|Other current assets
|-
|45,737
|Accounts payable
|419,485
|(256,248
|)
|Deferred revenue
|1,050,144
|1,028,780
|Accrued interest payable
|-
|(95,974
|)
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|(103,045
|)
|1,823,760
|Lease liability
|(131,504
|)
|(93,865
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(122,196
|)
|(449,119
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(78,238
|)
|(64,159
|)
|Capitalized software, net
|(1,066,064
|)
|(270,531
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,144,302
|)
|(334,690
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount
|-
|2,520,000
|Repayments of notes payable
|(2,595
|)
|(2,448
|)
|Repayments of notes payable - related party
|(18,500
|)
|-
|Repurchase of treasury stock
|(345,000
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(366,095
|)
|2,517,552
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,632,593
|)
|1,733,743
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|12,569,263
|10,882,077
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|$
|10,936,670
|$
|12,615,820
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for:
|Interest
|$
|-
|$
|108,993
|Income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Series A Convertible Preferred Stock dividends converted to Class A Common Stock
|$
|2,043,300
|$
|-
|PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock
|$
|-
|$
|1,655,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
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