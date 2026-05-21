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Mineral Road Announces Extension To Non-Brokered Private Placement


2026-05-21 04:34:43
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Mineral Road Announces Extension to Non-Brokered Private Placement

May 21, 2026 4:18 PM EDT | Source: Mineral Road Discovery Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that, further to its news releases of April 8th and May 1st, 2026, the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted an extension to the deadline for filing final documentation for the private placement to July 6, 2026. Proceeds will be used for general working capital.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Garry Stock
Director

Mineral Road Discovery Inc.
Telephone: 778 819 1870

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Mineral Road Discovery Inc.

MENAFN21052026004218003983ID1111152957



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