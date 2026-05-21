LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity For April 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the“Company”) today released its monthly activity report for April 2026. Total client assets at the end of April were $2.48 trillion, an increase of $141.4 billion, or 6.1%, compared to the end of March. Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 59.8%, up from 54.7% a year ago. Total organic net new assets (“NNA”) for April were $3.1 billion, translating to a 1.6% annualized growth rate. Total client cash balances at the end of April were $55.5 billion, a decrease of $3.6 billion compared to the end of March. Net buying in April was $12.9 billion.



(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)

April March Change April Change 2026 2026 M/M 2025 Y/Y Client Assets Advisory 1,482.7 1,390.4 6.6 % 978.6 51.5 % Brokerage 995.0 945.9 5.2 % 809.4 22.9 % Total Client Assets 2,477.7 2,336.3 6.1 % 1,787.9 38.6 % Organic NNA Advisory 6.0 9.7 n/m 6.9 n/m Brokerage (3.0 ) (1.6 ) n/m (0.8 ) n/m Total Organic NNA 3.1 8.1 n/m 6.1 n/m Acquired NNA Advisory 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Brokerage 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Acquired NNA 0.0 0.0 n/m 0.0 n/m Total NNA Advisory 6.0 9.7 n/m 6.9 n/m Brokerage (3.0 ) (1.6 ) n/m (0.8 ) n/m Total NNA 3.1 8.1 n/m 6.1 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 2.2 2.2 n/m 1.7 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 37.6 39.8 (5.5 %) 35.2 6.8 % Deposit cash account sweep 14.7 15.9 (7.5 %) 10.7 37.4 % Total Bank Sweep 52.3 55.7 (6.1 %) 45.9 13.9 % Money market sweep 1.3 1.5 (13.3 %) 4.2 (69.0 %) Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 53.6 57.2 (6.3 %) 50.2 6.8 % Client cash account 1.9 2.0 (5.0 %) 1.6 18.8 % Total Client Cash Balances 55.5 59.1 (6.1 %) 51.8 7.1 % Net buy (sell) activity 12.9 12.7 n/m 10.4 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 7,209 6,529 10.4 % 5,569 29.4 % Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,800 2,496 12.2 % 1,964 42.6 % Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 364 364 - % 433 (15.9 %)

For additional information regarding these and other Company business metrics, please refer to the Company's most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of lpl.

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”) and LPL Enterprise, LLC (“LPL Enterprise”), both registered investment advisers and broker-dealers. Members FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial or LPL Enterprise.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.