CULTURED VINE AND FREEMARK ABBEY ANNOUNCE JUDGMENT OF NAPA 2026: A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION BLIND TASTING EVENT TO HONOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HISTORIC JUDGMENT OF PARIS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key figures from the 1976 Paris Tasting Reunite at Freemark Abbey in Napa Valley on October 5, 2026 in a Tribute to Steven Spurrier

Napa, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cultured Vine and Freemark Abbey today announced the return of the Judgment of Napa, a landmark blind tasting event set for October 5, 2026, at the historic Freemark Abbey estate in Napa Valley. Marking the 85th birthday of the late Steven Spurrier, beloved British wine authority who orchestrated the original 1976 Paris tasting, the event marks the 50th anniversary of that watershed moment in wine history.

When nine elite French wine experts gathered for the blind tasting on May 24, 1976, no one anticipated the outcome. In a surprise result, these judges scored California Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon above the finest wines of France. Later known as the Judgment of Paris, the event radically changed the international playing field of wine.

Fifty years later, Cultured Vine has created the Judgment of Napa to pay testament to that defining moment with a blind tasting that pits California against some of the world's top wines of both varietals.

Judgment of Napa Founder Angela Duerr said, "Years ago, I made a promise to Steven Spurrier - that the spirit of the Judgment of Paris would not fade. Today, I am humbled and overjoyed to honor that promise. We've assembled some of the world's most iconic wines, inviting both industry professionals and devoted wine lovers alike to sit at the same table. It is a profound privilege to carry this torch forward, and we have poured every ounce of that reverence into an experience that is as immersive as it is historic."

The event reunites historic figures from the original 1976 Paris tasting, never before gathered together on US soil. Among them: Patricia Gastaud-Gallagher, Spurrier's American business partner who conceived the original tasting to showcase emerging quality in California wines; Bella Spurrier, Steven's wife, whose impromptu photographs immortalized the event; and family members of erstwhile TIME magazine reporter George Taber, whose coverage and subsequent book, Judgment of Paris, chronicled the 1976 moment.

“Freemark Abbey is honored to be part of this historic celebration,” said Kristy Melton, winemaker for Freemark Abbey.“As the only winery to have both a red and a white wine represented in the original Judgment of Paris tasting, this moment holds special significance for our team and our legacy. We're proud to help continue that story by bringing together some of the world's most respected wines and wine professionals in honor of this historic anniversary.”

Hosted at Freemark Abbey, celebrating its 140th year of winemaking, 20 wines will be poured blind - 10 whites and 10 reds - curated by a Master of Wine and a Master Sommelier from among the world's most prestigious producers. Vintage years are deliberately matched across regions, ensuring that terroir and craftsmanship alone determine the outcome, just as they did in Paris 50 years ago.

This exclusive gathering will assemble global wine icons, CEOs, critics, Masters of Wine, luxury wine collectors, and select media. Emceeing the occasion is world-renowned Master Sommelier Andrea Immer Robinson, one of only 25 female Master Sommeliers worldwide and a three-time James Beard Award recipient.

“The legacy of the 1976 Paris tasting was to elevate the promise and potential of global terroir,” said Andrea Immer Robinson.“The Judgment of Napa highlights top Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon wines from across the globe that have achieved the pinnacle of quality. This is both a tribute and a living continuation of that story.”

The results of the Judgment of Napa 2026 blind tasting will be released during the event on October 5.

Images here. For more details and ticket reservations, visit

ABOUT CULTURED VINE

Cultured Vine is a luxury concierge and bespoke events company dedicated to curating singular experiences at the intersection of wine, culture, and elite hospitality. Through intimate, access-driven programming, Cultured Vine connects discerning collectors, tastemakers, and industry leaders with the people and places that define the world of fine wine. Cultured Vine's services include bespoke concierge travel, private tastings, and exclusive introductions to the estates and vintners shaping the future of global wine culture. The company's flagship event, Judgment of Napa, was conceived by Founder Angela Duerr and is recognized as one of the most prestigious wine gatherings in the world.

ABOUT FREEMARK ABBEY

Freemark Abbey is one of Napa Valley's original Cabernet houses with a legacy dating to 1886 when California's first female vintner, Josephine Tychson, established the region's 16th bonded winery. An early pioneer of the California wine industry, Freemark Abbey is admired for crafting classically structured Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon from pedigreed vineyard sites, including the iconic Bosché and Sycamore vineyards in the Rutherford AVA. With a hand-built stone winery originally constructed in 1899, Freemark Abbey is a testament to enduring quality in Napa Valley, producing wines that stand the test of time. With the foresight to cellar wines for aging, the winery now boasts one of the most extensive wine libraries in the country.

CONTACT: Barbie Patrick Freemark Abbey...